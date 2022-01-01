Lutron Electronics Plate

Direktorijum kompanija
Plate Lutron Electronics kreću se od $59,292 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Продаја na nižem nivou do $130,650 za Продукт Дизајнер na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Lutron Electronics. Poslednja izmena: 10/9/2025

$160K

Софтверски Инжењер
Median $107K

Full-Stack softverski inženjer

Бизнис Аналитичар
$117K
Дата Сајентист
$116K

Електро Инжењер
$91.8K
Хардверски Инжењер
$97.7K
Маркетинг
$59.7K
Машински Инжењер
$112K
Продукт Дизајнер
$131K
Продаја
$59.3K
ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Lutron Electronics je Продукт Дизајнер at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $130,650. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Lutron Electronics je $106,500.

