Direktorijum kompanija
Intelcom
Intelcom Plate

Plate Intelcom kreću se od $60,476 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Information Technologist (IT) na nižem nivou do $105,874 za Софтверски Инжењеринг Менаџер na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Intelcom. Poslednja izmena: 10/21/2025

Софтверски Инжењер
Median $82.1K
Information Technologist (IT)
$60.5K
Софтверски Инжењеринг Менаџер
$106K

ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Intelcom je Софтверски Инжењеринг Менаџер at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $105,874. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Intelcom je $82,130.

