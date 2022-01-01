Health Catalyst Plate

Direktorijum kompanija
Plate Health Catalyst kreću se od $63,680 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Menadžer Tehničkih Programa na nižem nivou do $182,000 za Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Health Catalyst. Poslednja izmena: 11/18/2025

Softverski Inženjer
Median $128K
Menadžer Proizvoda
Median $143K
Naučnik Podataka
Median $126K

Poslovni Analitičar
$83.6K
IT Tehnolog
$82.3K
Marketing
$108K
Menadžer Projekta
Median $120K
Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva
Median $182K
Menadžer Tehničkih Programa
$63.7K
Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Health Catalyst je Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $182,000. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Health Catalyst je $120,000.

