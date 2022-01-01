Direktorijum kompanija
Emerson
Radite ovde? Zatražite svoju kompaniju

Emerson Plate

Plate Emerson kreću se od $3,633 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Ljudski Resursi na nižem nivou do $180,000 za Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Emerson. Poslednja izmena: 11/17/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Softverski Inženjer
Median $105K

Ful-stek softverski inženjer

Menadžer Proizvoda
Median $130K
Hardverski Inženjer
Median $95K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 39
54 39
Mašinski Inženjer
Median $107K
Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva
Median $180K
Prodaja
Median $83K
Računovođa
$58.3K
Poslovni Analitičar
$5.1K
Poslovni Razvoj
$112K
Inženjer za Kontrolu
$113K
Korisnička Podrška
$17.9K
Menadžer Nauke o Podacima
$47.9K
Naučnik Podataka
$8.3K
Elektroinženjer
$132K
Finansijski Analitičar
$34.6K
Ljudski Resursi
$3.6K
IT Tehnolog
$20.1K
Marketing
$125K
Menadžer Programa
$171K
Menadžer Projekta
$113K
Analitičar Sajber Bezbednosti
$30.9K
Arhitekta Rešenja
$104K
Menadžer Tehničkih Programa
$160K
Ne vidite svoj naziv pozicije?

Pretražite sve plate na našoj stranici za kompenzacije ili dodajte svoju platu da pomognete otključavanju stranice.


ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Emerson je Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $180,000. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Emerson je $104,475.

Istaknuti poslovi

    Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za Emerson

Srodne kompanije

  • Flowserve
  • Parker Hannifin
  • GE
  • Leidos
  • Keysight
  • Pogledaj sve kompanije ➜

Drugi resursi