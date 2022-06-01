Direktorijum kompanija
Parker Hannifin
Radite ovde? Zatražite svoju kompaniju

Parker Hannifin Plate

Plate Parker Hannifin kreću se od $58,808 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Продаја na nižem nivou do $236,175 za Дата Сајентист na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Parker Hannifin. Poslednja izmena: 9/13/2025

$160K

Budite Plaćeni, Ne Iskorišćeni

Pregovarali smo o hiljadama ponuda i redovno postižemo povećanja od 30.000+ dolara (ponekad i 300.000+ dolara). Neka vam se plata pregovara ili vaš rezime pregleda od strane pravih stručnjaka - regrutara koji se time bave svakodnevno.

Софтверски Инжењер
Median $98.3K
Машински Инжењер
Median $84K
Ваздухопловни Инжењер
$112K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
Дата Аналитичар
$79.6K
Дата Сајентист
$236K
Хардверски Инжењер
$138K
Људски Ресурси
$134K
Информациони Технолог (ИТ)
$80.4K
Инжењер за Материјале
$115K
Продукт Дизајнер
$152K
Продукт Менаџер
$147K
Програм Менаџер
$118K
Пројект Менаџер
$77.4K
Продаја
$58.8K
Ne vidite svoj naziv pozicije?

Pretražite sve plate na našoj stranici za kompenzacije ili dodajte svoju platu da pomognete otključavanju stranice.


ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Parker Hannifin je Дата Сајентист at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $236,175. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Parker Hannifin je $113,676.

Istaknuti poslovi

    Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za Parker Hannifin

Srodne kompanije

  • Emerson
  • The Timken Company
  • DuPont
  • Flowserve
  • Leidos
  • Pogledaj sve kompanije ➜

Drugi resursi