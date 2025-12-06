Direktorijum kompanija
Dell Technologies
Radite ovde? Zatražite svoju kompaniju
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Plate
  • Softverski Inženjer

  • Sve Softverski Inženjer plate

Dell Technologies Softverski Inženjer Plate

Softverski Inženjer kompenzacija in United States u Dell Technologies kreće se od $114K po year za L5 do $360K po year za L11. Medijana year kompenzacionog paketa in United States iznosi $155K. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Dell Technologies. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/6/2025

Prosečna Kompenzacija po Nivo
Dodaj kompenzacijuPoredi nivoe
Naziv nivoa
Ukupno
Osnovna
Akcije
Bonus
Software Engineer I
L5(Početni nivo)
$114K
$110K
$990
$3.2K
Software Engineer II
L6
$135K
$129K
$2.3K
$4K
Senior Engineer
L7
$161K
$152K
$3.7K
$5.9K
Principal Engineer
L8
$193K
$178K
$3.7K
$10.4K
Prikaži 3 Više nivoa
Dodaj kompenzacijuPoredi nivoe
Najnoviji podaci o platama
ДодајДодај накнадуДодај накнаду

Kompanija

Lokacija | Datum

Naziv nivoa

Oznaka

Godine iskustva

Ukupno / U kompaniji

Ukupna kompenzacija

Osnova | Akcije (god) | Bonus
Plate nisu pronađene
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Izvezi podatkePogledaj otvorene poslove
Plate za praksu

Raspored sticanja

33.3%

GOD 1

33.3%

GOD 2

33.3%

GOD 3

Tip akcija
RSU

U kompaniji Dell Technologies, RSUs su podložni 3-godišnjem rasporedu sticanja:

  • 33.3% stiče se u 1st-GOD (33.30% godišnje)

  • 33.3% stiče se u 2nd-GOD (33.30% godišnje)

  • 33.3% stiče se u 3rd-GOD (33.30% godišnje)



Primajte verifikovane plate u svom inboksu

Pretplatite se na verifikovane Softverski Inženjer ponude.Dobićete detaljnu analizu kompenzacije putem email-a. Saznajte više

Ovaj sajt je zaštićen reCAPTCHA sistemom i Google Politika privatnosti i Uslovi korišćenja se primenjuju.

Uključeni Nazivi

Pošaljite Novi Naziv

Backend softverski inženjer

Ful-stek softverski inženjer

Mrežni inženjer

Softverski inženjer za osiguranje kvaliteta (KA)

Inženjer podataka

Produkcijski softverski inženjer

Sistemski inženjer

ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Softverski Inženjer poziciju u Dell Technologies in United States iznosi $386,000 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Dell Technologies za Softverski Inženjer poziciju in United States je $151,500.

Istaknuti poslovi

    Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za Dell Technologies

Srodne kompanije

  • Rackspace
  • CDW
  • Ingram Micro
  • A10 Networks
  • Harmonic
  • Pogledaj sve kompanije ➜

Drugi resursi

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/dell-technologies/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.