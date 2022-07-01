Direktorijum kompanija
BlueVoyant
BlueVoyant Plate

Plate BlueVoyant kreću se od $81,258 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Analitičar Sajber Bezbednosti na nižem nivou do $286,560 za IT Tehnolog na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u BlueVoyant. Poslednja izmena: 11/18/2025

Softverski Inženjer
Median $127K

Ful-stek softverski inženjer

IT Tehnolog
$287K
Menadžer Proizvoda
$153K

Prodaja
$84.6K
Analitičar Sajber Bezbednosti
$81.3K
ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u BlueVoyant je IT Tehnolog at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $286,560. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u BlueVoyant je $127,000.

