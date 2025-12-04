Direktorijum kompanija
Bentley Systems
Bentley Systems Menadžer Proizvoda Plate

Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Bentley Systems. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/4/2025

Prosečna ukupna kompenzacija

$69.4K - $81.8K
Ireland
Uobičajeni opseg
Mogući opseg
$64.8K$69.4K$81.8K$90.3K
Uobičajeni opseg
Mogući opseg

ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Menadžer Proizvoda poziciju u Bentley Systems in Ireland iznosi €78,165 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Bentley Systems za Menadžer Proizvoda poziciju in Ireland je €56,119.

