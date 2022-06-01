Direktorijum kompanija
3Pillar Global
Radite ovde? Zatražite svoju kompaniju

3Pillar Global Plate

Plate 3Pillar Global kreću se od $46,892 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Продукт Менаџер na nižem nivou do $217,905 za Кастомер Саксес na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u 3Pillar Global. Poslednja izmena: 9/7/2025

$160K

Budite Plaćeni, Ne Iskorišćeni

Pregovarali smo o hiljadama ponuda i redovno postižemo povećanja od 30.000+ dolara (ponekad i 300.000+ dolara). Neka vam se plata pregovara ili vaš rezime pregleda od strane pravih stručnjaka - regrutara koji se time bave svakodnevno.

Софтверски Инжењер
Median $47.9K

Full-Stack softverski inženjer

Кастомер Саксес
$218K
Продукт Дизајнер
$164K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

65 10
65 10
Продукт Менаџер
$46.9K
Пројект Менаџер
$51.1K
Продаја
$80.4K
Софтверски Инжењеринг Менаџер
$60.4K
Технички Програм Менаџер
$107K
Ne vidite svoj naziv pozicije?

Pretražite sve plate na našoj stranici za kompenzacije ili dodajte svoju platu da pomognete otključavanju stranice.


ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u 3Pillar Global je Кастомер Саксес at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $217,905. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u 3Pillar Global je $70,384.

Istaknuti poslovi

    Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za 3Pillar Global

Srodne kompanije

  • Xoriant
  • Arcesium
  • SoftServe
  • Avtex
  • DDN
  • Pogledaj sve kompanije ➜

Drugi resursi