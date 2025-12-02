Direktorijum kompanija
3Pillar Global
  • Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva

  • Sve Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva plate

3Pillar Global Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva Plate

Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete 3Pillar Global. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/2/2025

Prosečna ukupna kompenzacija

$74.7K - $90.3K
Czech Republic
Uobičajeni opseg
Mogući opseg
$69.7K$74.7K$90.3K$95.2K
Uobičajeni opseg
Mogući opseg

Koji su karijerni nivoi u 3Pillar Global?

ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva poziciju u 3Pillar Global in Czech Republic iznosi CZK 2,035,669 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u 3Pillar Global za Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva poziciju in Czech Republic je CZK 1,491,654.

