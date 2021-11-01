Imenik podjetij
Epsilon Plače

Plače Epsilon se gibljejo od $5,020 skupnega letnega nadomestila za Kadrovik na spodnjem koncu do $224,000 za Prodaja na zgornjem koncu. Levels.fyi zbira anonimne in preverjene plače trenutnih in bivših zaposlenih pri Epsilon. Zadnja posodobitev: 11/23/2025

Programski inženir
L1 $76.8K
L2 $105K
L3 $112K
L4 $114K
L5 $149K

Full-Stack programski inženir

Podatkovni znanstvenik
Median $13.9K
Vodja produktov
Median $129K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Poslovni analitik
Median $90K
Podatkovni analitik
Median $80K
Prodaja
Median $224K
Vodja programskega inženirstva
Median $150K
Trženje
Median $175K
Trženjske operacije
Median $58K
Administrativni pomočnik
$62.1K
Poslovne operacije
$167K
Vodja poslovnih operacij
$30.5K
Informacijski tehnolog (IT)
$57.1K
Vodstveni svetovalec
$189K
Oblikovalec produktov
Median $63.5K
Vodja oblikovanja produktov
$143K
Vodja projektov
$28.8K
Kadrovik
$5K
Arhitekt rešitev
$137K

Podatkovni arhitekt

Vodja tehničnih programov
$112K
Tvegani kapitalist
$166K
Pogosta vprašanja

Najbolje plačana pozicija pri Epsilon je Prodaja z letnim skupnim plačilom $224,000. To vključuje osnovno plačo kot tudi morebitno delniško nadomestilo in bonuse.
Povprečno letno skupno plačilo pri Epsilon je $111,943.

