Imenik podjetij
Chicago Trading
Chicago Trading Plače

Plače Chicago Trading se gibljejo od $90,450 skupnega letnega nadomestila za Kadrovik na spodnjem koncu do $270,000 za Programski inženir na zgornjem koncu. Levels.fyi zbira anonimne in preverjene plače trenutnih in bivših zaposlenih pri Chicago Trading. Zadnja posodobitev: 11/18/2025

Programski inženir
Median $270K

Full-Stack programski inženir

Podatkovni znanstvenik
Median $233K
Finančni analitik
$231K

Informacijski tehnolog (IT)
$221K
Kadrovik
$90.5K
Pogosta vprašanja

Najbolje plačana pozicija pri Chicago Trading je Programski inženir z letnim skupnim plačilom $270,000. To vključuje osnovno plačo kot tudi morebitno delniško nadomestilo in bonuse.
Povprečno letno skupno plačilo pri Chicago Trading je $231,150.

