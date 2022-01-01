Imenik podjetij
Cerner Plače

Plače Cerner se gibljejo od $2,387 skupnega letnega nadomestila za Vodja produktov na spodnjem koncu do $195,640 za Prodaja na zgornjem koncu. Levels.fyi zbira anonimne in preverjene plače trenutnih in bivših zaposlenih pri Cerner. Zadnja posodobitev: 11/14/2025

Programski inženir
Software Engineer $8.7K
Associate Senior Software Engineer $11.8K
Senior Software Engineer $19.6K

Full-Stack programski inženir

Backend programski inženir

Vodstveni svetovalec
Median $58.3K
Arhitekt rešitev
Median $91.4K

Poslovne operacije
$53.3K
Poslovni analitik
$49.8K
Služba za stranke
$51.7K
Podatkovni analitik
$68.7K
Vodja podatkovne znanosti
$58.1K
Podatkovni znanstvenik
$63.7K
Človeški viri
$14.1K
Informacijski tehnolog (IT)
$124K
Oblikovalec produktov
Median $100K
Vodja produktov
$2.4K
Vodja programov
Median $95.8K
Prodaja
$196K
Prodajni inženir
$87.6K
Analitik kibernetske varnosti
$140K
Vodja programskega inženirstva
$19.3K
Vodja tehničnih programov
Median $97.6K
Tehnični pisec
$88.6K
Pogosta vprašanja

Najbolje plačana pozicija pri Cerner je Prodaja at the Common Range Average level z letnim skupnim plačilom $195,640. To vključuje osnovno plačo kot tudi morebitno delniško nadomestilo in bonuse.
Povprečno letno skupno plačilo pri Cerner je $61,012.

