Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Plače

Plače Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation se gibljejo od $184,075 skupnega letnega nadomestila za Programski inženir na spodnjem koncu do $241,200 za Podatkovni znanstvenik na zgornjem koncu. Levels.fyi zbira anonimne in preverjene plače trenutnih in bivših zaposlenih pri Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Zadnja posodobitev: 10/10/2025

$160K

Vodja programa
Median $208K
Podatkovni znanstvenik
$241K
Oblikovalec izdelkov
$230K

Programski inženir
$184K

Raziskovalec

Pogosta vprašanja

