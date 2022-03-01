Western Governors University Platy

Adresár spoločností
Platy Western Governors University sa pohybujú od $131,340 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Recruiter na spodnej hranici až po $154,400 pre Softvérový inžinier na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Western Governors University. Posledná aktualizácia: 11/17/2025

Softvérový inžinier
Median $154K
Produktový manažér
Median $135K
Recruiter
$131K

Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v Western Governors University predstavuje Softvérový inžinier s ročnou celkovou odmenou $154,400. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Western Governors University je $135,000.

