Adresár spoločností
Wabtec
Pracujete tu? Registrujte svoju spoločnosť

Wabtec Platy

Platy Wabtec sa pohybujú od $45,531 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre IT špecialista na spodnej hranici až po $144,469 pre Architekt riešení na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Wabtec. Posledná aktualizácia: 11/13/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Softvérový inžinier
Median $105K

Full-Stack softvérový inžinier

Mechanický inžinier
Median $90.2K
Finančný analytik
Median $123K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

87 23
87 23
Technický programový manažér
Median $113K
IT špecialista
$45.5K
Produktový dizajnér
$98.5K
Projektový manažér
$142K
Architekt riešení
$144K
Chýba vám vaša pozícia?

Vyhľadajte všetky platy na našej stránke s odmeňovaním alebo pridajte svoj plat aby ste pomohli odomknúť stránku.


Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v Wabtec predstavuje Architekt riešení at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $144,469. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Wabtec je $109,000.

Odporúčané pozície

    Neboli nájdené žiadne odporúčané pozície pre Wabtec

Súvisiace spoločnosti

  • Boeing
  • Ford Motor
  • GlobalFoundries
  • BNY Mellon
  • Boxed
  • Zobraziť všetky spoločnosti ➜

Ďalšie zdroje