Adresár spoločností
Under Armour
Under Armour Platy

Platy Under Armour sa pohybujú od $32,401 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Predaj na spodnej hranici až po $284,415 pre Módny dizajnér na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Under Armour. Posledná aktualizácia: 9/21/2025

$160K

Softvérový inžinier
Median $128K
Produktový manažér
Median $96.8K
Manažér dátovej vedy
$240K

Dátový vedec
Median $118K
Módny dizajnér
$284K
Ľudské zdroje
$172K
Informačný technológ (IT)
$165K
Marketing
$162K
Marketingové operácie
$86.2K
Strojný inžinier
$123K
Nábor zamestnancov
$107K
Predaj
$32.4K
Analytik kybernetickej bezpečnosti
$163K
Manažér softvérového inžinierstva
$190K
Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v Under Armour predstavuje Módny dizajnér at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $284,415. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Under Armour je $144,903.

