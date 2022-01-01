Adresár spoločností
PNC
PNC Platy

Platy PNC sa pohybujú od $47,760 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Zákaznícky servis na spodnej hranici až po $218,900 pre Právny na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov PNC. Posledná aktualizácia: 11/27/2025

Softvérový inžinier
C1 $80.6K
C2 $91.8K
C3 $97.5K
C4 $146K

Backend softvérový inžinier

Full-Stack softvérový inžinier

Softvérový inžinier zabezpečovania kvality (QA)

Dátový inžinier

Inžinier spoľahlivosti webu

Dátový vedec
C1 $87.5K
C2 $97.2K
C3 $124K
C4 $133K
Produktový manažér
C1 $81.3K
C2 $95.3K
C3 $101K
C4 $117K
C5 $149K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Business analytik
C2 $86.2K
C3 $115K
Manažér softvérového inžinierstva
C4 $143K
C5 $182K
C6 $205K
Finančný analytik
Median $105K
Projektový manažér
Median $90.5K
Analytik kybernetickej bezpečnosti
Median $75K
Dátový analytik
Median $105K
IT špecialista
Median $116K
Investičný bankár
Median $144K
Predaj
Median $110K
Produktový dizajnér
Median $123K
Účtovník
$66.7K
Administratívny asistent
$70.4K
Obchodný rozvoj
$98.5K
Zákaznícky servis
$47.8K
Manažér dátovej vedy
$186K
Ľudské zdroje
$206K
Právny
$219K
Manažérsky konzultant
$49.2K
Mechanický inžinier
$75.4K
Realitný agent
$116K
Recruiter
$79.6K
Architekt riešení
$159K

Dátový architekt

Cloudový bezpečnostný architekt

Technický programový manažér
$74.7K
UX výskumník
$64.7K
Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v PNC predstavuje Právny at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $218,900. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v PNC je $102,856.

Ďalšie zdroje

