Northern Trust
Northern Trust Platy

Platy Northern Trust sa pohybujú od $46,672 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Informačný technológ (IT) na spodnej hranici až po $255,000 pre Manažér softvérového inžinierstva na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Northern Trust. Posledná aktualizácia: 9/9/2025

$160K

Softvérový inžinier
Median $148K

Backend softvérový inžinier

Full-Stack softvérový inžinier

Obchodný analytik
Median $78K
Produktový manažér
Median $110K

Informačný technológ (IT)
Median $46.7K
Architekt riešení
Median $238K
Finančný analytik
Median $123K
Manažér softvérového inžinierstva
Median $255K
Účtovník
$107K
Administratívny asistent
$63.7K
Zákaznícky servis
$79.6K
Dátový analytik
$81.4K
Dátový vedec
$94.5K
Ľudské zdroje
$86.2K
Investičný bankár
$86.2K
Produktový dizajnér
$139K
Nábor zamestnancov
$131K
Analytik kybernetickej bezpečnosti
$109K
Manažér technických programov
$240K
Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v Northern Trust predstavuje Manažér softvérového inžinierstva s ročnou celkovou odmenou $255,000. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Northern Trust je $108,206.

