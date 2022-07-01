Adresár spoločností
MobiSystems
    MobiSystems has been a leading provider of mobile productivity and business applications for over 20 years. Our solutions extend the usability of mobile devices across platforms, allowing for enhanced desktop-grade productivity regardless of location both in and out of the office.As the developer of the award winning mobile app OfficeSuite, MobiSystems serves over 500 million individual and enterprise users in 205 countries. OfficeSuite leads app downloads and ratings in Google Play, the Amazon App Store and Apple's App Store for iOS. It is a Google Play Editor's Choice, and the top app in the Google Play business category with over 1 million reviews. OfficeSuite is also a PC Magazine Editor's Choice, InfoWorld's Best Office App for Android, and the Best Android Office Suite by Lifehacker.MobiSystems works with leading mobile device manufacturers to deliver productivity solutions directly to mobile users.

    2001
    Rok založenia
    150
    Počet zamestnancov
    $10M-$50M
    Odhadované príjmy
