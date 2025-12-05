Adresár spoločností
Fenergo
  • Platy
  • Architekt riešení

  • Všetky platy Architekt riešení

Fenergo Architekt riešení Platy

Mediánový Architekt riešení kompenzačný balík in Ireland v Fenergo dosahuje €108K za year. Zobraziť rozdelenie základného platu, akcií a bonusov pre celkové kompenzačné balíky Fenergo. Posledná aktualizácia: 12/5/2025

Mediánový balík
company icon
Fenergo
Solution Architect
Dublin, DN, Ireland
Celkom za rok
$125K
Úroveň
-
Základný plat
$125K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Roky v spoločnosti
3 Roky
Roky skúseností
10 Roky
Aké sú kariérne úrovne v Fenergo?
Najnovšie odoslané platy
Spoločnosť

Lokalita | Dátum

Názov úrovne

Značka

Roky skúseností

Celkom / V spoločnosti

Celková kompenzácia

Základ | Akcie (rok) | Bonus
Prispieť

Často kladené otázky

Najvyšší platový balíček pre pozíciu Architekt riešení v Fenergo in Ireland predstavuje ročnú celkovú odmenu €133,207. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Fenergo pre pozíciu Architekt riešení in Ireland je €116,944.

Ďalšie zdroje

