Epsilon Platy

Platy Epsilon sa pohybujú od $5,020 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Recruiter in India na spodnej hranici až po $224,000 pre Predaj in United States na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Epsilon. Posledná aktualizácia: 11/23/2025

Softvérový inžinier
L1 $76.8K
L2 $105K
L3 $112K
L4 $114K
L5 $149K

Full-Stack softvérový inžinier

Dátový vedec
Median $13.9K
Produktový manažér
Median $129K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

67 29
Business analytik
Median $90K
Dátový analytik
Median $80K
Predaj
Median $224K
Manažér softvérového inžinierstva
Median $150K
Marketing
Median $175K
Marketingové operácie
Median $58K
Administratívny asistent
$62.1K
Obchodné operácie
$167K
Manažér obchodných operácií
$30.5K
IT špecialista
$57.1K
Manažérsky konzultant
$189K
Produktový dizajnér
Median $63.5K
Manažér produktového dizajnu
$143K
Projektový manažér
$28.8K
Recruiter
$5K
Architekt riešení
$137K

Dátový architekt

Technický programový manažér
$112K
Rizikový kapitalista
$166K
Chýba vám vaša pozícia?

Vyhľadajte všetky platy na našej stránke s odmeňovaním alebo pridajte svoj plat aby ste pomohli odomknúť stránku.


Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v Epsilon predstavuje Predaj s ročnou celkovou odmenou $224,000. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Epsilon je $111,943.

Ďalšie zdroje

