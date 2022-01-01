Adresár spoločností
Cerner
Cerner Platy

Platy Cerner sa pohybujú od $2,387 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Produktový manažér na spodnej hranici až po $195,640 pre Predaj na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Cerner. Posledná aktualizácia: 11/14/2025

Softvérový inžinier
Software Engineer $8.7K
Associate Senior Software Engineer $11.8K
Senior Software Engineer $19.6K

Full-Stack softvérový inžinier

Backend softvérový inžinier

Manažérsky konzultant
Median $58.3K
Architekt riešení
Median $91.4K

Obchodné operácie
$53.3K
Business analytik
$49.8K
Zákaznícky servis
$51.7K
Dátový analytik
$68.7K
Manažér dátovej vedy
$58.1K
Dátový vedec
$63.7K
Ľudské zdroje
$14.1K
IT špecialista
$124K
Produktový dizajnér
Median $100K
Produktový manažér
$2.4K
Programový manažér
Median $95.8K
Predaj
$196K
Predajný inžinier
$87.6K
Analytik kybernetickej bezpečnosti
$140K
Manažér softvérového inžinierstva
$19.3K
Technický programový manažér
Median $97.6K
Technický spisovateľ
$88.6K
Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v Cerner predstavuje Predaj at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $195,640. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Cerner je $61,012.

