Adresár spoločností
Birlasoft
Pracujete tu? Registrujte svoju spoločnosť

Birlasoft Platy

Platy Birlasoft sa pohybujú od $1,438 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Ľudské zdroje na spodnej hranici až po $165,825 pre Manažér technických programov na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Birlasoft. Posledná aktualizácia: 10/10/2025

$160K

Získaj správny plat, nie len sľuby

Vyrokovali sme tisíce ponúk a pravidelne dosahujeme zvýšenie o 30 000+ USD (niekedy aj 300 000+ USD). Nechaj si vyrokovať plat alebo si nechaj skontrolovať životopis skutočnými expertmi - recruitermi, ktorí to robia každý deň.

Softvérový inžinier
Median $7K
Architekt riešení
Median $160K
Obchodný analytik
$20.5K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

45 18
45 18
Dátový vedec
$15.1K
Ľudské zdroje
$1.4K
Manažérsky konzultant
$15.4K
Produktový dizajnér
$11.8K
Manažér softvérového inžinierstva
$160K
Manažér technických programov
$166K
Chýba vám vaša pozícia?

Vyhľadajte všetky platy na našej stránke s odmeňovaním alebo pridajte svoj plat aby ste pomohli odomknúť stránku.


Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v Birlasoft predstavuje Manažér technických programov at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $165,825. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Birlasoft je $15,374.

Odporúčané pozície

    Neboli nájdené žiadne odporúčané pozície pre Birlasoft

Súvisiace spoločnosti

  • ACS Solutions
  • YASH Technologies
  • Nagarro
  • DDN
  • InfoVision
  • Zobraziť všetky spoločnosti ➜

Ďalšie zdroje