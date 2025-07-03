Adresár spoločností
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Platy

Platy Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation sa pohybujú od $184,075 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Softvérový inžinier na spodnej hranici až po $241,200 pre Dátový vedec na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Posledná aktualizácia: 10/10/2025

$160K

Manažér programov
Median $208K
Dátový vedec
$241K
Produktový dizajnér
$230K

Softvérový inžinier
$184K

Výskumný vedec

Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation predstavuje Dátový vedec at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $241,200. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation je $218,750.

Ďalšie zdroje