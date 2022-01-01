Asurion Platy

Adresár spoločností
Platy Asurion sa pohybujú od $44,100 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Information Technologist (IT) na spodnej hranici až po $230,000 pre Manažér softvérového inžinierstva na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Asurion. Posledná aktualizácia: 10/10/2025

$160K

Softvérový inžinier
Software Engineer 1 $90.2K
Software Engineer 2 $142K
Tech Lead $169K
Software Engineer 4 $190K
Software Engineer 5 $222K

Backend softvérový inžinier

Full-Stack softvérový inžinier

Dátový vedec
Median $160K
Produktový manažér
Median $145K

Manažér softvérového inžinierstva
Median $230K
Obchodný analytik
Median $93K
Produktový dizajnér
Median $123K
Účtovník
$57.1K
Manažér obchodných operácií
$94.9K
Zákaznícky servis
$52.8K
Manažér dátovej vedy
$179K
Finančný analytik
$69.3K
Ľudské zdroje
Median $99K
Information Technologist (IT)
$44.1K
Právne
$75.4K
Marketing
$209K
Marketingové operácie
$118K
Manažér produktového dizajnu
$185K
Manažér programov
$156K
Predaj
$65.3K
Architekt riešení
$72.6K
UX výskumník
$139K
Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v Asurion predstavuje Manažér softvérového inžinierstva s ročnou celkovou odmenou $230,000. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Asurion je $123,333.

