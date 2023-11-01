Adresár spoločností
AMS Platy

Platy AMS sa pohybujú od $12,060 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Ľudské zdroje na spodnej hranici až po $191,040 pre Rizikový kapitalista na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov AMS. Posledná aktualizácia: 11/15/2025

Hardvérový inžinier
$76.2K
Ľudské zdroje
$12.1K
Projektový manažér
$147K

Recruiter
$81.6K
Softvérový inžinier
$47.2K
Rizikový kapitalista
$191K
Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v AMS predstavuje Rizikový kapitalista at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $191,040. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v AMS je $78,908.

