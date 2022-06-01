Adresár spoločností
Amentum
Hlavné poznatky
    • O spoločnosti

    Amentum is a premier global technical and engineering services partner supporting critical programs of national significance across defense, security, intelligence, energy, and environment. We draw from a century-old heritage of operational excellence, mission focus, and successful execution underpinned by a strong culture of safety and ethics. Headquartered in Germantown, Md., we employ more than 20,000 people in 48 states and 28 foreign countries and territories. Visit us at amentum.com to explore how we deliver excellence for our customers’ most vital missions.

    amentum.com
    Webstránka
    2020
    Rok založenia
    26,020
    Počet zamestnancov
    $1B-$10B
    Odhadované príjmy
    Sídlo

    Ďalšie zdroje