R1 RCM Зарплаты

Зарплата R1 RCM варьируется от $18,258 общей компенсации в год для Менеджер бизнес-операций в нижнем диапазоне до $265,665 для Менеджер по разработке ПО в верхнем диапазоне. Levels.fyi собирает анонимные и подтверждённые зарплаты от действующих и бывших сотрудников R1 RCM. Последнее обновление: 11/29/2025

Программный инженер
Median $154K

Full-Stack разработчик

Менеджер бизнес-операций
$18.3K
Бизнес-аналитик
$99.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
Дата-сайентист
$131K
Финансовый аналитик
$179K
Продукт-дизайнер
$134K
Продукт-менеджер
$35.3K
Проектный менеджер
$135K
Менеджер по разработке ПО
$266K
Часто задаваемые вопросы

Самая высокооплачиваемая позиция в R1 RCM — Менеджер по разработке ПО at the Common Range Average level с годовой общей компенсацией $265,665. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в R1 RCM составляет $134,325.

Другие ресурсы

