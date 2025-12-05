Каталог компаний
FD Technologies
FD Technologies Программный инженер Зарплаты

Медианный компенсационный пакет Программный инженер in United Kingdom в FD Technologies составляет £67.8K за year. Посмотрите разбивку базовой зарплаты, акций и бонусов в компенсационных пакетах FD Technologies. Последнее обновление: 12/5/2025

Медианный пакет
company icon
FD Technologies
Software Engineer
London, EN, United Kingdom
Общая сумма в год
$91.3K
Уровень
L2
Оклад
$84.8K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Бонус
$6.5K
Лет в компании
0 Лет
Лет опыта
2 Лет
Какие карьерные уровни в FD Technologies?
Последние данные о зарплатах
Компания

Местоположение | Дата

Название уровня

Тег

Опыт работы (лет)

Общий / В компании

Общая компенсация

Оклад | Акции (год) | Премия
Данные о зарплатах не найдены
Зарплаты стажеров

Часто задаваемые вопросы

Самый высокий пакет вознаграждения для Программный инженер в FD Technologies in United Kingdom составляет £66,042 годовой общей компенсации. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в FD Technologies для позиции Программный инженер in United Kingdom составляет £50,012.

Другие ресурсы

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/fd-technologies/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.