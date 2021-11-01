Каталог компаний
Chicago Trading
Chicago Trading Зарплаты

Зарплата Chicago Trading варьируется от $90,450 общей компенсации в год для Рекрутер в нижнем диапазоне до $270,000 для Программный инженер в верхнем диапазоне. Последнее обновление: 11/18/2025

Программный инженер
Median $270K

Full-Stack разработчик

Дата-сайентист
Median $233K
Финансовый аналитик
$231K

IT-специалист
$221K
Рекрутер
$90.5K
Часто задаваемые вопросы

Самая высокооплачиваемая позиция в Chicago Trading — Программный инженер с годовой общей компенсацией $270,000. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в Chicago Trading составляет $231,150.

