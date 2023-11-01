Barcelona Supercomputing Center Зарплаты

Каталог компаний
Зарплата Barcelona Supercomputing Center варьируется от $30,726 общей компенсации в год для Дата-сайентист в нижнем диапазоне до $85,341 для Менеджер технических программ в верхнем диапазоне. Levels.fyi собирает анонимные и подтверждённые зарплаты от действующих и бывших сотрудников Barcelona Supercomputing Center. Последнее обновление: 11/17/2025

Программный инженер
Median $35.2K

Научный сотрудник

Исследователь ИИ

Инженер по аппаратному обеспечению
Median $35.1K
Дата-сайентист
Median $30.7K

Менеджер технических программ
$85.3K
Часто задаваемые вопросы

Самая высокооплачиваемая позиция в Barcelona Supercomputing Center — Менеджер технических программ at the Common Range Average level с годовой общей компенсацией $85,341. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в Barcelona Supercomputing Center составляет $35,117.

Другие ресурсы