Triple Ring Technologies
    Triple Ring Technologies is a co-development company that partners with clients in medtech, life sciences, and sustainability & the environment to create new technologies, launch innovative projects, and start new ventures. They have offices in Silicon Valley, Boston, Toronto, and Copenhagen and offer capabilities in early R&D, product development, manufacturing, regulatory approval, market access, strategic investment, and incubation.

    http://tripleringtech.com
    2005
    126
    $10M-$50M
