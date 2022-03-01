Western Governors University Salários

Diretório de Empresas
O salário da Western Governors University varia de $131,340 em remuneração total por ano para um Recrutador na extremidade inferior a $154,400 para um Engenheiro de Software na extremidade superior. O Levels.fyi recolhe salários anónimos e verificados de funcionários atuais e antigos da Western Governors University. Última atualização: 11/17/2025

Engenheiro de Software
Median $154K
Gestor de Produto
Median $135K
Recrutador
$131K

Perguntas Frequentes

A função com maior remuneração reportada na Western Governors University é Engenheiro de Software com uma remuneração total anual de $154,400. Isto inclui o salário base bem como qualquer compensação potencial em ações e bónus.
A remuneração total anual mediana reportada na Western Governors University é $135,000.

