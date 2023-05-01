Diretório de Empresas
Lean Staffing Solutions
    Sobre

    Lean Staffing Solutions provides staffing services for various industries in the US and Canada, with a focus on logistics and transportation. They offer bilingual, trained, and reliable employees with top-of-the-line technology for total control. Customers can save up to $10,000 per year with all perks and benefits included in one low monthly fee per employee. There is minimal turnover and no lengthy recruitment process, with an onsite management team overseeing employees at all times. The company offers unlimited growth potential.

    leangroup.com
    Website
    2008
    Ano de Fundação
    3,001
    Nº de Funcionários
    $1B-$10B
    Receita Estimada
    Sede

