Epsilon Salários

O salário da Epsilon varia de $5,020 em remuneração total por ano para um Recrutador na extremidade inferior a $224,000 para um Vendas na extremidade superior. O Levels.fyi recolhe salários anónimos e verificados de funcionários atuais e antigos da Epsilon. Última atualização: 11/23/2025

Engenheiro de Software
L1 $76.8K
L2 $105K
L3 $112K
L4 $114K
L5 $149K

Engenheiro de Software Full-Stack

Cientista de Dados
Median $13.9K
Gestor de Produto
Median $129K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Analista de Negócios
Median $90K
Analista de Dados
Median $80K
Vendas
Median $224K
Gestor de Engenharia de Software
Median $150K
Marketing
Median $175K
Operações de Marketing
Median $58K
Assistente Administrativo
$62.1K
Operações de Negócio
$167K
Gestor de Operações de Negócio
$30.5K
Tecnólogo da Informação (TI)
$57.1K
Consultor de Gestão
$189K
Designer de Produto
Median $63.5K
Gestor de Design de Produto
$143K
Gestor de Projeto
$28.8K
Recrutador
$5K
Arquiteto de Soluções
$137K

Arquitecto de Dados

Gestor de Programa Técnico
$112K
Capitalista de Risco
$166K
Não encontra o seu cargo?

Pesquise todos os salários na nossa página de remunerações ou adicione o seu salário para ajudar a desbloquear a página.


Perguntas Frequentes

A função com maior remuneração reportada na Epsilon é Vendas com uma remuneração total anual de $224,000. Isto inclui o salário base bem como qualquer compensação potencial em ações e bónus.
A remuneração total anual mediana reportada na Epsilon é $111,943.

Outros Recursos

