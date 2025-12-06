A remuneração de Engenheiro Eletrotécnico in Taiwan na Dell Technologies varia de NT$1.43M por year para L6 a NT$2.94M por year para L8. O pacote de remuneração in Taiwan mediano year totaliza NT$2.71M. Veja a discriminação do salário base, acções e bónus para os pacotes de remuneração total da Dell Technologies. Última atualização: 12/6/2025
Nome do Nível
Total
Base
Ações
Bónus
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L6
$46.7K
$46.7K
$0
$0
L7
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L8
$96.2K
$89.1K
$176
$6.9K
33.3%
ANO 1
33.3%
ANO 2
33.3%
ANO 3
Na Dell Technologies, RSUs estão sujeitas a um cronograma de aquisição de 3 anos:
33.3% adquire-se no 1st-ANO (33.30% anual)
33.3% adquire-se no 2nd-ANO (33.30% anual)
33.3% adquire-se no 3rd-ANO (33.30% anual)
