R1 RCM
R1 RCM Salários

O salário da R1 RCM varia de $18,258 em remuneração total por ano para Gerente de Operações de Negócio na faixa mais baixa a $265,665 para Gerente de Engenharia de Software na faixa mais alta. O Levels.fyi coleta salários anônimos e verificados de funcionários atuais e antigos da R1 RCM. Última atualização: 11/29/2025

Engenheiro de Software
Median $154K

Engenheiro de Software Full-Stack

Gerente de Operações de Negócio
$18.3K
Analista de Negócios
$99.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Cientista de Dados
$131K
Analista Financeiro
$179K
Designer de Produto
$134K
Gerente de Produto
$35.3K
Gerente de Projeto
$135K
Gerente de Engenharia de Software
$266K
Perguntas Frequentes

A função com maior remuneração relatada na R1 RCM é Gerente de Engenharia de Software at the Common Range Average level com uma remuneração total anual de $265,665. Isso inclui salário base, bem como qualquer compensação em ações e bônus.
A remuneração total anual mediana relatada na R1 RCM é $134,325.

Outros Recursos

