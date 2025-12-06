A remuneração de Marketing in United States na Dell Technologies varia de $103K por year para L5 a $198K por year para L9. O pacote de remuneração in United States mediano por year totaliza $220K. Veja os detalhamentos de salário base, ações e bônus dos pacotes de remuneração total da Dell Technologies. Última atualização: 12/6/2025
Nome do Nível
Total
Base
Ações
Bônus
L5
$103K
$91.7K
$2.3K
$9.3K
L6
$136K
$128K
$0
$8.4K
L7
$143K
$126K
$6.4K
$10.9K
L8
$149K
$137K
$579
$11.6K
Empresa
Nome do Nível
Anos de Experiência
Remuneração Total
|Nenhum salário encontrado
33.3%
ANO 1
33.3%
ANO 2
33.3%
ANO 3
Na Dell Technologies, RSUs estão sujeitas a um cronograma de aquisição de 3 anos:
33.3% adquire no 1st-ANO (33.30% anual)
33.3% adquire no 2nd-ANO (33.30% anual)
33.3% adquire no 3rd-ANO (33.30% anual)
