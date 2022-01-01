Katalog firm
PNC
PNC Wynagrodzenia

Wynagrodzenie w PNC wynosi od $47,760 całkowitej rekompensaty rocznie dla Obsługa Klienta na dolnym końcu do $218,900 dla Prawny na górnym końcu. Levels.fyi zbiera anonimowe i zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia od obecnych i byłych pracowników PNC. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 11/27/2025

Inżynier Oprogramowania
C1 $80.6K
C2 $91.8K
C3 $97.5K
C4 $146K

Inżynier Oprogramowania Backend

Inżynier Oprogramowania Full-Stack

Inżynier Oprogramowania Quality Assurance (QA)

Inżynier Danych

Inżynier Niezawodności Witryny

Analityk Danych
C1 $87.5K
C2 $97.2K
C3 $124K
C4 $133K
Menedżer Produktu
C1 $81.3K
C2 $95.3K
C3 $101K
C4 $117K
C5 $149K

Analityk Biznesowy
C2 $86.2K
C3 $115K
Menedżer Inżynierii Oprogramowania
C4 $143K
C5 $182K
C6 $205K
Analityk Finansowy
Median $105K
Menedżer Projektu
Median $90.5K
Analityk Cyberbezpieczeństwa
Median $75K
Analityk Danych
Median $105K
Specjalista Technologii Informacyjnych (IT)
Median $116K
Bankier Inwestycyjny
Median $144K
Sprzedaż
Median $110K
Projektant Produktu
Median $123K
Księgowy
$66.7K
Asystent Administracyjny
$70.4K
Rozwój Biznesu
$98.5K
Obsługa Klienta
$47.8K
Menedżer Analityki Danych
$186K
Zasoby Ludzkie
$206K
Prawny
$219K
Konsultant Zarządzania
$49.2K
Inżynier Mechanik
$75.4K
Agent Nieruchomości
$116K
Rekruter
$79.6K
Architekt Rozwiązań
$159K

Architekt Danych

Architekt Bezpieczeństwa Chmury

Menedżer Programów Technicznych
$74.7K
Badacz UX
$64.7K
Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyżej płatnym stanowiskiem w PNC jest Prawny at the Common Range Average level z rocznym całkowitym wynagrodzeniem $218,900. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w PNC wynosi $102,856.

Inne zasoby

