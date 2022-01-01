Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance Offered by employer

Dental Insurance Offered by employer

Free Drinks Offered by employer

Health Savings Account (HSA) $900 per year contributed by employer

PTO (Vacation / Personal Days) 20 days

Vision Insurance Offered by employer

Disability Insurance Offered by employer

Employee Assistance Program Offered by employer

Gym Discount Offered by employer

Life Insurance Equal to base salary

Paternity Leave 6 weeks

Sick Time 6 days

Transport allowance Offered by employer

Company Phones Offered by employer

Relocation Bonus Offered by employer

Business Travel Insurance Offered by employer

Roth 401k Offered by employer

Tuition Reimbursement Up to $6000 per year

Employee Discount Offered by employer

Donation Match Offered by employer

Volunteer Time Off Offered by employer

Health Insurance Two medical options to full-time and part-time employees: Health Choice 1 and Health Choice 2.

Unique Perk Pension Plan - Full-time employees are eligible after six months of service; part-time employees are eligible after completing one year of service.

401k 100% match on the first 4% of base salary PNC also offers a minimum match for eligible employees earning less than $50,000 annually.

Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP) Allows contributions up to 10% of base salary. 5% discount on purchase price of stock

Maternity Leave 10 weeks