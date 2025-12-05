Katalog firm
Mediana pakietu rekompensaty Architekt Rozwiązań in Ireland w Fenergo wynosi €108K year. Zobacz szczegółowy podział wynagrodzeń podstawowych, akcji i premii dla pakietów całkowitej rekompensaty w Fenergo. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 12/5/2025

Mediana Pakietu
company icon
Fenergo
Solution Architect
Dublin, DN, Ireland
Łącznie rocznie
$125K
Poziom
-
Podstawa
$125K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Premia
$0
Lata w firmie
3 Lata
Lata doświadczenia
10 Lata
Najnowsze zgłoszenia pensji
Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyższy pakiet wynagrodzenia dla Architekt Rozwiązań w Fenergo in Ireland wynosi rocznie €133,207. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w Fenergo dla stanowiska Architekt Rozwiązań in Ireland wynosi €116,944.

Inne zasoby

