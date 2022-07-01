Katalog firm
CloudNine
Pracujesz tutaj? Zarejestruj swoją firmę
Najważniejsze spostrzeżenia
  • Podziel się czymś wyjątkowym o CloudNine, co może być pomocne dla innych (np. wskazówki dotyczące rozmów kwalifikacyjnych, wybór zespołów, unikalna kultura itp.).
    • O firmie

    About CloudNineEvery day, our customers including corporations, law firms, government agencies, and legal service providers answer their most pressing eDiscovery questions using CloudNine applications.By offering CloudNine Explore™, Review™, LAW™, and Concordance® as an individual or comprehensive and integrated solution, hosted and on-premise, CloudNine delivers market-leading flexibility and performance.Built on values of superior performance, continual development, and excellent customer service, CloudNine is committed to the success of its clients, employees, and a global network of service partners.Established in 2002, CloudNine has offices in Houston as well as remote employees throughout the USA.

    https://cloudnine.com
    Strona internetowa
    2002
    Rok założenia
    150
    Liczba pracowników
    Centrala

    Otrzymuj Zweryfikowane Wynagrodzenia w swojej skrzynce

    Zapisz się na zweryfikowane oferty.Otrzymasz szczegółowy podział wynagrodzenia na adres email. Dowiedz się więcej

    Ta strona jest chroniona przez reCAPTCHA oraz Politykę Prywatności i Warunki Świadczenia Usług Google.

    Wyróżnione oferty pracy

      Nie znaleziono wyróżnionych ofert pracy dla CloudNine

    Powiązane firmy

    • PayPal
    • Microsoft
    • Tesla
    • Roblox
    • SoFi
    • Zobacz wszystkie firmy ➜

    Inne zasoby