Chipotle Mexican Grill Wynagrodzenia

Wynagrodzenie w Chipotle Mexican Grill wynosi od $30,150 całkowitej rekompensaty rocznie dla Redaktor Techniczny na dolnym końcu do $156,000 dla Menedżer Produktu na górnym końcu. Levels.fyi zbiera anonimowe i zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia od obecnych i byłych pracowników Chipotle Mexican Grill. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 11/18/2025

Inżynier Oprogramowania
Median $140K
Obsługa Klienta
Median $38K
Menedżer Produktu
Median $156K

Analityk Finansowy
$74.6K
Specjalista Technologii Informacyjnych (IT)
$147K
Operacje Marketingowe
$127K
Menedżer Programu
$60.3K
Menedżer Projektu
$59.7K
Sprzedaż
$129K
Redaktor Techniczny
$30.2K
Najwyżej płatnym stanowiskiem w Chipotle Mexican Grill jest Menedżer Produktu z rocznym całkowitym wynagrodzeniem $156,000. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w Chipotle Mexican Grill wynosi $100,808.

