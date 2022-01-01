Katalog firm
BlueVine
BlueVine Wynagrodzenia

Wynagrodzenie w BlueVine wynosi od $100,890 całkowitej rekompensaty rocznie dla Analityk Danych na dolnym końcu do $270,000 dla Rozwój Biznesu na górnym końcu. Levels.fyi zbiera anonimowe i zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia od obecnych i byłych pracowników BlueVine. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Rozwój Biznesu
Median $270K
Analityk Danych
$101K
Analityk Finansowy
$114K

Marketing
$149K
Menedżer Partnerski
$259K
Projektant Produktu
Median $151K
Menedżer Produktu
$199K
Inżynier Oprogramowania
$141K
Menedżer Inżynierii Oprogramowania
$264K
Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyżej płatnym stanowiskiem w BlueVine jest Rozwój Biznesu z rocznym całkowitym wynagrodzeniem $270,000. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w BlueVine wynosi $151,000.

Inne zasoby