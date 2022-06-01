Selskapskatalog
Parker Hannifin
    • Om

    Parker Hannifin is the world's leading diversified manufacturer of motion.The company's products are vital to virtually everything that moves or requires control, including the manufacture and processing of raw materials, durable goods, infrastructure development and all forms of transport. Key technology areas are aerospace, climate control, electromechanical, filtration, fluid and gas handling, hydraulics, pneumatics, process control, sealing and shielding and human motion. Traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "PH,"​ Parker is strategically diversified, value-driven and well positioned for global growth as the industry consolidator and supplier of choice.Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For more than a century the company has been enabling engineering breakthroughs that lead to a better tomorrow.

    parker.com
    Nettside
    1917
    Grunnlagt år
    7,100
    # Ansatte
    $10B+
    Estimert inntekt
    Hovedkontor

