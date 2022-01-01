Selskapskatalog
Emerson Lønninger

Emersons lønn varierer fra $3,633 i total kompensasjon per år for en Personalavdeling på laveste nivå til $180,000 for en Programvareutviklingsleder på høyeste nivå. Levels.fyi samler anonyme og verifiserte lønninger fra nåværende og tidligere ansatte hos Emerson. Sist oppdatert: 11/17/2025

Programvareingeniør
Median $105K

Fullstack Programvareutvikler

Produktleder
Median $130K
Maskinvareingeniør
Median $95K

Maskiningeniør
Median $107K
Programvareutviklingsleder
Median $180K
Salg
Median $83K
Regnskapsfører
$58.3K
Forretningsanalytiker
$5.1K
Forretningsutvikling
$112K
Kontrollingeniør
$113K
Kundeservice
$17.9K
Datavitenskap-leder
$47.9K
Datavitenskaper
$8.3K
Elektrisk ingeniør
$132K
Finansanalytiker
$34.6K
Personalavdeling
$3.6K
Informasjonsteknolog (IT)
$20.1K
Markedsføring
$125K
Programleder
$171K
Prosjektleder
$113K
Cybersikkerhetsanalytiker
$30.9K
Løsningsarkitekt
$104K
Teknisk programleder
$160K
Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte rollen rapportert hos Emerson er Programvareutviklingsleder med en årlig totalkompensasjon på $180,000. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos Emerson er $104,475.

