Programvareutviklingsleder-kompensasjon in United States hos Dell Technologies varierer fra $191K per year for M8 til $275K per year for E1. Den yearlige mediankompensasjonspakken in United States utgjør totalt $360K. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Dell Technologiess totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 12/6/2025
Nivånavn
Total
Grunnlønn
Aksjer
Bonus
M7
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
M8
$191K
$166K
$10.9K
$14.6K
M9
$236K
$187K
$22K
$26.9K
M10
$339K
$229K
$59.3K
$49.8K
Selskap
Nivånavn
År med Erfaring
Total Kompensasjon
|Ingen lønninger funnet
33.3%
ÅR 1
33.3%
ÅR 2
33.3%
ÅR 3
Hos Dell Technologies er RSUs underlagt en 3-årig opptjeningsplan:
33.3% opptjenes i 1st-ÅR (33.30% årlig)
33.3% opptjenes i 2nd-ÅR (33.30% årlig)
33.3% opptjenes i 3rd-ÅR (33.30% årlig)
