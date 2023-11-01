Selskapskatalog
Barcelona Supercomputing Center
Barcelona Supercomputing Center Lønninger

Barcelona Supercomputing Centers lønn varierer fra $30,726 i total kompensasjon per år for en Datavitenskaper på laveste nivå til $85,341 for en Teknisk programleder på høyeste nivå. Levels.fyi samler anonyme og verifiserte lønninger fra nåværende og tidligere ansatte hos Barcelona Supercomputing Center. Sist oppdatert: 11/17/2025

Programvareingeniør
Median $35.2K

Forskningsviter

AI-forsker

Maskinvareingeniør
Median $35.1K
Datavitenskaper
Median $30.7K

Teknisk programleder
$85.3K
Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte rollen rapportert hos Barcelona Supercomputing Center er Teknisk programleder at the Common Range Average level med en årlig totalkompensasjon på $85,341. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos Barcelona Supercomputing Center er $35,117.

