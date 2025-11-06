Bedrijvengids
Zoom
Werk Je Hier? Claim Je Bedrijf
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salarissen
  • Software Engineer

  • Alle Software Engineer Salarissen

  • Greater Seattle Area

Zoom Software Engineer Salarissen in Greater Seattle Area

Software Engineer vergoeding in Greater Seattle Area bij Zoom varieert van $149K per year voor ZP1 tot $386K per year voor ZP4. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in Greater Seattle Area bedraagt in totaal $274K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Zoom's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 11/6/2025

Gemiddelde Compensatie Per Niveau
Beloning ToevoegenNiveaus Vergelijken
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
ZP1
(Instapniveau)
$149K
$110K
$30K
$8.9K
ZP2
$181K
$123K
$50.4K
$7.8K
ZP3
$240K
$165K
$60.9K
$13.7K
ZP4
$386K
$250K
$108K
$28.2K
Bekijk 2 Meer Niveaus
Beloning ToevoegenNiveaus Vergelijken
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
ToevoegenSalaris ToevoegenCompensatie Toevoegen

Bedrijf

Locatie | Datum

Niveau Naam

Label

Jaren Ervaring

Totaal / Bij Bedrijf

Totale Compensatie

Basis | Aandelen (jr) | Bonus
Geen salarissen gevonden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Exporteer DataBekijk Openstaande Vacatures
Stage Salarissen

Vesting Schema

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij Zoom zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)



Ontvang Geverifieerde Salarissen in je Inbox

Abonneer je op geverifieerde Software Engineer aanbiedingen.Je ontvangt de uitsplitsing van compensatiedetails per e-mail. Meer Informatie

Deze site wordt beschermd door reCAPTCHA en de Google Privacybeleid en Servicevoorwaarden zijn van toepassing.

Inbegrepen Functies

Nieuwe Functie Indienen

Machine Learning Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Productie Software Engineer

DevOps Engineer

Onderzoekswetenschapper

Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Software Engineer bij Zoom in Greater Seattle Area ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $409,000. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Zoom voor de Software Engineer functie in Greater Seattle Area is $216,400.

Uitgelichte Vacatures

    Geen uitgelichte vacatures gevonden voor Zoom

Gerelateerde Bedrijven

  • RingCentral
  • Microsoft
  • Salesforce
  • Oracle
  • ServiceNow
  • Bekijk alle bedrijven ➜

Andere Bronnen