Software Engineer vergoeding in Greater Seattle Area bij Zoom varieert van $149K per year voor ZP1 tot $386K per year voor ZP4. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in Greater Seattle Area bedraagt in totaal $274K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Zoom's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 11/6/2025
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
ZP1
$149K
$110K
$30K
$8.9K
ZP2
$181K
$123K
$50.4K
$7.8K
ZP3
$240K
$165K
$60.9K
$13.7K
ZP4
$386K
$250K
$108K
$28.2K


Bij Zoom zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:
25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 2nd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
25% vest in het 3rd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
25% vest in het 4th-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
